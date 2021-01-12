DPS looking to hire teachers, administrators during virtual job fairs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools will hold two virtual job fairs to fill open positions.

DPS said the first job fair will be on Friday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The school will hold another fair on Friday, Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open positions are as follows:

Elementary/middle/high school teachers

Intervention specialists

TESOL, fine arts, PE, ROTC, and foreign language teachers

Building administrators

Candidates must have a current license or be a college student on track to receive a license. You will also need to upload a resume to a portal for district staff to consider.

To sign up for the virtual job fair, click here.