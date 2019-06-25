DPS looking to hire bus drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public Schools district is holding open interviews for bus driver positions during an event on July 1.

Two hiring sessions will be available at the DPS Service Center on 4280 James H McGee Boulevard, one from 10 am until noon and another from 1 pm until 3 pm.

Applicants should come prepared for on-the-spot interviews and must pre-register at this website.

No experience is required, though applicants must be 21 years of age and have a clean driving record. You must arrive on time and stay for the entire session in order to be considered.

