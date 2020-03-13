DPS lays out plan for instruction, meals during COVID-19 closures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Less than 24 hours after Governor Mike DeWine ordered all K-12 schools to close, Dayton Public Schools laid out their plans for instruction and meals.

Carolyn Mack, chief of curriculum and instruction told Dayton school board members during an emergency meeting that 40 teachers are volunteering to build lesson plans for the next three weeks. Instead of learning in person- students will watch video based lessons.

“These are interactive lessons in which teachers will ask questions as if students are right there in front of them,” Mack said.

Teachers anticipate spending Friday through Tuesday filming the video lesson. Lectures include modifications for students with specialized needs.

Mack said the videos will be uploaded to the district’s YouTube account. They can be accessed on a computer, smart TV or cell phone.

The district announced lessons would also be available at DPSOnlineLearning.com however the site is not active and there is no timeline as to when it will be.

She said the Dayton Public Schools cable television station will also play these videos as well. A schedule for when those can be watched is not announced yet.

Several board members expressed concerns about students who do not have access to internet, cable or a television. Libraries will not be open, restricting that access even more.

“The next step would be, what are the other options for us. We had to hit 90-percent of the population and then working over the weekend about what we do for the other students,” she said.

Students won’t be asked to turn in any assignments for a grade and there’s no way of knowing if students are actually taking the time to watch the videos. State testing will likely be delayed as well.

Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said she was anticipating closures but not for another two weeks.

The district will continue to feed students through the closures

While the focus is on DPS students, no one under 18 will be turned away. Breakfast and lunch will be provided and will be picked up by students at the same time. The following schools will provide meals Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Meals will be distributed during the originally scheduled Spring Break as well.

Rosa Parks Early Learning Center

Kiser Elementary

Ruskin Elementary

Westwood Elementary

Louise Troy Elementary

Edwin Joel Brown Middle School

Wright Brothers Middle School

Belmont High School.

Students will be allowed to pick up meals without an adult. Volunteers at those food distribution sites will be wearing hairnets and gloves.

Board of Education president Mohamed Al-Hamdani had concerns about transportation to these sites.

“We would also be requiring our students to somehow make it to the buildings. Obviously, not all our families will have that capability,” he said.

That’s why the district is hoping volunteers can help deliver some of those meals. Anyone interested in helping with deliver should send an email to DPSSupt@DaytonPublic.com. Volunteers must be between 18 and 50 years old with no health risks. The district asks volunteers not be live with anyone who may be at a higher risk for COVID-19. All volunteers will need to sign a waiver.

“It’s a three week gap right now so if we find things that really are not working well, we need to be nimble enough to kind of adapt,” said Gary Dickstein, business manager for the district.

Superintendent Lolli said teachers took the initiative to send crackers and pudding along with school supplies home with kids on Friday.