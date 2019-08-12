DPS kicks off school year with Be Present attendance campaign

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As schools begin to go back in session, Dayton Public Schools launched a new attendance campaign Sunday.

Hundreds of families showed up for the “Be Present” campaign, which focuses on encouraging both students and parents to be motivated for education. The event featured many attractions, games, and activities.

Currently, the district says it has a 90 percent attendance rate, but would like it to go much higher in the coming year. The district superintendent says reasons for missing class are varied and not always the student’s fault.

“We also think that because many of our parents may be single parents, working the night shift, may not be able to get their kids to school,” Elizabeth Lolli, superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, said. “We offer incentives like alarm clocks, wake-up calls, anything to be able to help that kid get up and get to the school and show up.”

Superintendent Lolli says each building in the district will have its own attendance plan to cut down on missed days.

