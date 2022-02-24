DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is holding another hiring event on Thursday, March 3.

The school district is not only looking for teachers, DPS said, but also administration staff, paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus professionals and custodians, among other positions.

This is Dayton Public Schools’ third hiring event this year, in a time when many businesses are struggling to fill positions.

Those looking to apply should bring a resume to the DPS Community Room at 115 S. Ludlow Street in Dayton. DPS said that applicants should expect an on-the-spot interview, and that job offers may be made that same day.

For more information, or to apply online, click here.