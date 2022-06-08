DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Public Schools District will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Welcome Stadium renovation project.

The Welcome Stadium Groundbreaking will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at Welcome Stadium located at 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

New information about the renovations will be shared during the ceremony according to DPS.

The project will upgrade the facility, replace the track and field, improve accessibility and bring the stadium up to the standards of a Division I high school stadium and a Division III college stadium.