DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public School District (DPS) says they are looking to hire for several positions at an all-staff hiring event on Jan. 6.

Open positions include administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more, according to DPS.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The district said the hiring event will take place in the DPS Community Room at 115 S. Ludlow St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Following an interview, job offers may be extended at this event.

For more information and to apply online, click here.