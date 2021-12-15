DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public School District (DPS) says they are looking to hire for several positions at an all-staff hiring event on Jan. 6.

Open positions include administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more, according to DPS.

The district said the hiring event will take place in the DPS Community Room at 115 S. Ludlow St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Following an interview, job offers may be extended at this event.

For more information and to apply online, click here.