DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Dayton Public Schools is hiring for all positions at a job fair this January.

According to a release by the district, DPS is looking for applicants to fill a variety of positions. These include paraprofessionals, bus drivers, teachers, mechanics, and food service personnel as well as other opportunities.

Anyone who is interested in applying should bring a resume to the job fair on January 18 and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. The hiring event will be held at the DPS community room at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton.

For more information, or to apply online, click here.