Dayton Public Schools receives $160K music grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Eight Dayton elementary schools will be getting new music equipment thanks to several grants from the Save The Music Foundation.

Dr. Elizabeth Lolli says this grant program is just one of many steps the district has taken to address one of her primary goals, which was to reinvent their music program.

The Save The Music Foundation is donating $160,000 and the money will fund music-related activities to help feed the high school programs across the city.

“I believe that having music in our schools gives me a reason to come to school. Gives me a reason to participate in school. It gives me a reason to come to after school activities because I might have a marching band or something like that,” said Superintendent Lolli.

DPS wants to provide more opportunities for students to find passions. They believe it will help students stay in school.

The Save the Music Foundation will support DPS for the next 10 years.

