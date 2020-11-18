DPS extends holiday break until Jan. 3, will make up days in June

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday, voting to extend students holiday break and return to classes in a hybrid model after an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Students will now have from Nov. 25 until Jan. 3 off of school for holiday break — there will be no remote instruction during this period.

To make up for this extended absence from school, the district plans to continue with classes until June 29. The last day of school before this extension was June 10.

The district will reevaluate the current climate before returning to school, if cases are still high officials may move students to remote learning for the first week back in January.

Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told 2 NEWS that due to winter athletics being indoors, the district cannot guarantee a safe environment and therefore cannot continue the various programs during the break.

The changes made to the 2020-21 school year could have an effect on the 2021-22 school year. Officials will decide whether to change the start date after Memorial Day.