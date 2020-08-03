DPS educators give tips for successful at-home learning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With many schools not starting traditional classroom learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents will now have to find creative ways to keep their students engaged at home.

2 NEWS spoke to President of the Dayton Education Association, David Bromick, about ways to ensure student success while working from home. He said the key to distance learning will be structure.

“One of the things we as teachers found successful was sort of a combination. Making sure that time was scheduled for learning and making sure that a space within wherever people lived was set aside and reserved for learning.”

Bromick said this year, students will use google applications for their courses. Vice President of the Dayton Education Association and art teacher at Dayton Public Schools, Joni Watson said, unlike last year when remote learning was new, students and parents will need to quickly get acclimated to the online platforms in order for children to keep up with coursework.

“One of the problems we had last year were that students were, some of them, had a hard time signing in or finding where their work was located. So I think that we got those kinks worked out by the end of last year, so they need to understand the technology.

She says punctuality will play a major a role in staying on track as well, with teachers still offering some lessons from the classroom. Beyond the hands-on aspects of learning, Watson said, students should try their best to remain positive while they’re separated from friends, extracurricular activities and their typical school routine.

“I think that it’s really important that students talk to their parents and their family members and also to teachers because the way the students are feeling, the way they miss their friends, we miss them. We love our students and we really miss them face-to-face, but we want to stay healthy and we want our students and our families to stay healthy as well.”

As for parents who may not be able to closely monitor or interact with their children due to work schedules, Bromick said options are being considered, but for now, the district is choosing to be cautious.

“There are just no easy answers there. But I think school districts have to at this point, err on the side of health.”

Vice President Watson added that hangout times are scheduled into the school day, where students can see and interact with their friends. She said most importantly, students and parents should reach out to teachers if they have any questions regarding technology or the curriculum.