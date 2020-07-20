DPS: Continually responding, reevaluating reopening plans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public School District announced on Monday that it is continually responding to the COVID-19 situation and will re-evaluate its reopening plan as needed.

The districts Safe School Restart Plan has students returning to the classroom Aug. 17 but said they were ready to transition online if the need arises.

Parents will be notified immediately and starting the next school day, students would work online from home for 14 to 28 days.

Students will be sent home with a Chromebook, a white board and dry erase markers, a notebook, pencils, and crayons or colored pencils. One WiFi hotspot per family will also be distributed.

The district said it’s corresponding with the health department to determine if any changes need to be made. Any changes will be announced within the next week and a half.

