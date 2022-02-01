DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools (DPS) will be closed on Monday, Feb. 14.

According to DPS, the district is usually closed on Super Bowl Monday and to follow that practice, the district will be closed on Feb. 14 since the Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl.

The district also said that in anticipation of the game, the district will be having a Bengals Spirit Day on Friday, Feb. 11. DPS said to dress in Bengals spirit wear or wear orange and black.