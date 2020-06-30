Live Now
DPS called to special meeting June 30

Local News

Dayton Public Schools_91368

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public School District was called to a special meeting of the Board of Education Tuesday, June 30 at 4:30 p.m.

The board initiated the meeting and plans to vote on recommendations made by the superintendent or treasurer.

The meeting will be held virtually and will livestream on the districts Facebook page.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

