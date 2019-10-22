DPS buses part of nationwide recall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Buses that are used by the Dayton Public Schools district are part of a nationwide recall of buses.

Thomas Built Buses issued a recall of a model of their buses due to lack of padding on seats, according to the recall notice.

Over 50,000 buses total were recalled nationwide, including 135 buses from DPS’ fleet of 186 buses. The recall will begin in phases on Dec. 2 to add additional padding to the seat backs, according to Dayton Public School Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli.

“This additional padding is a safety measure to increase student safety and support if there ever were to be an impact,” Dr. Lolli said in a statement. “There is nothing wrong with mechanic systems or functioning.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.