DPS Board of Education schedule special meeting Friday to discuss employment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Board of Education of the Dayton City School District called a special meeting Friday, Aug. 28, at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the employment of public employees.

Once the executive session concludes the board will consider personnel matters affecting the district, including the potential of furloughs and reduction of employees. They will also vote on recommendations for superintendent and/or treasurer.

The board plans to hold this meeting virtually and to stream it live on the district’s Facebook page.

