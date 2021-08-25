DPS Board of Education approves first step to renovate or replace Welcome Stadium

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The stadium that’s home to Dayton Public Schools and the Dayton Flyers football teams could be getting a renovation or be totally replaced.

At their last meeting, the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education approved the first step in a project that would start the search for consultants and contractors to assess what changes need to be made.

The 11,000-seat stadium was built in 1949. The last time Welcome Stadium’s seen an update was in 2008, which included new turf and a few other changes.

School board predident Mohamed Al-Hamdani said a project at the stadium is long-overdue.

“The stadium has been in a state of disrepair for 15 to 20 years, if not more,” Al-Hamdani said. “We want to kind of restore it to its old glory days because we feel like the district and our students and families and our community deserves better.”

The school board has set a budget of around $13 million for the project. The money will come from a lawsuit settlement between the district and the Ohio Department of Education.

“So no money is going to come out of our general budget, no money is going to come out of any budget that was supposed to go towards any other projects, and we’re definitely not going to the community to ask them for money for the stadium,” Al-Hamdani said.

The school board hopes the stadium will benefit both the players and the community.

“It would be great to have the OHSAA state meets here once again because it,, you know, brings business and other things into our community,” Al-Hamdani said.

Al-Hamdani said it is too soon to have a timeline set for the project.