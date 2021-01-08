DPS basketball begins Saturday with COVID-19 protocols

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High School basketball in Dayton begins Saturday and Dayton Public Schools wants athletes and their parents to know how the COVID-19 protocols will affect them.

DPS said student-athletes can buy up to two tickets per game for parents to attend and athletes will be given first priority for any remaining tickets. All tickets must be purchased online and no tickets will be sold at the gate.

For those who cannot attend the games, DPS said it will stream the games live through a third party. There is a fee for this service. Learn more about streaming the games here.

You can see all the protocols and restrictions here.

