DPS asks families displaced by tornadoes to update address

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is asking those who were displaced by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak to update information with the district.

Families who were displaced by the tornadoes are asked to update their address and/or phone number with the district by visiting their school buildings or the Enrollment Office. No appointment is necessary.

The district says it is prepared to transport all students who are eligible from their new addresses.

Those with questions can call 937-542-5555.

