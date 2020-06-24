DPS announces plan to resume in-person classes this fall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools plan to resume in-person classes for the 2020-2021 school year. The first day of school will be Monday, August 17.

District officials made the decision after consulting with the Department of Health, other school districts in Montgomery County, and in consideration of parent survey results, which they say were “overwhelmingly in favor” of resuming normal, in-person classes.

The district will follow preventative measures put forth by the health department to the highest degree possible in order to keep students and staff safe.

More information regarding preventative measures, building sanitation, and a plan of action if a student or staff member were to be diagnosed with COVID-19 will be shared over the next several weeks. However, officials say they are prepared for a multitude of scenarios.

Officials did disclose that appropriate social distancing measures will be taken in classrooms and all students will wear face coverings, such as masks or face shields, as appropriate. These items will be provided by the district.

Additionally, students and staff will have daily temperature and symptom checks and movement outside the classroom will be minimized.

A complete list of school safety measures will be shared next week.

Officials say an online option will be available for parents who are concerned about sending their students back to school. This option will be totally digital and will not have a live teacher but an evening hotline will be set up to support students who have questions about their lessons.

Students in grades K-12 are eligible for this option.

Click here for more information.