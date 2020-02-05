DPS announces new career technical center for 2020-21 school year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools announced a new career technical school that will begin in the 2020-21 school year.

Dayton Public Schools say that a new career technical center will open at Meadowdale High School next year. Beginning next school year, students can select a career pathway offered at either the new Meadowdale High School – Career Technical Center or David H. Ponitz Career Technical Center.

The district says it encourages freshman, sophomores, and juniors are encouraged to apply. More information will be available at a later date.