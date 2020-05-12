Closings
DPS announces graduation plans for students

Dayton Public Schools_91368

Thousands of Miami Valley students and teachers are now preparing to teach and learn remotely for the rest of the school year after Governor DeWine canceled in-person classes.


DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools will be holding diploma parades for graduating seniors and providing virtual commencement ceremonies personalized for each school. 

The district says that parades will be held at Welcome Stadium during the first week of June. Each high school has been assigned a date and time to arrive.

The plan is for students to drive through a parade of teachers holding signs and cheering. At the end of the drive, the graduating senior will exit their vehicle, receive their diploma and have a professional photo taken.

The student and their family will then exit Welcome Stadium.

Only one car per graduate is permitted and the parade will happen regardless of weather conditions.

The district has pre-recorded commencement ceremonies, complete with speeches from classmates, the Superintendent and Board of Education, which will be provided to students along with copies of their graduation photo. 

Half of students will arrive at the parade start time and the other half will arrive halfway through to ensure vehicles can safely navigate the parking lot.

For specific dates and time visit the district website here.

