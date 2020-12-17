DPS, Dayton Children’s continuing to offer mental health support to students during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the difficulties faced by students not only in their day to day lives, but now in a pandemic, Dayton Public Schools is continuing to offer their support.

After nearly a year of planning, DPS launched its Student Resiliency Program in partnership with Dayton Children’s Hospital in August of 2020. Superintendent of the district, Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, said the collaboration, which is still in effect as kids learn from home, came as a result of wanting to offer students more personalized support.

“The reason for it was we were seeing more and more outside counselors coming into our buildings that we really didn’t have a handle on what they were doing with the students and how they were managing the metrics to show that the students were improving,” she explained.

She said that prompted her to reach out to Dayton Children’s, which now employs 26 trained mental health professionals in buildings throughout the district. Director of community behavioral health services at the hospital, Sue Fralick, said their job is to help students learn resiliency tactics and realistically implement them in their classrooms so they can focus on their school work.

“It helps kids to be able to respond when they’re moving from in school, to virtual, to home based, to back to school, to hybrid. I mean, that is a real struggle for kids right now.”

However, even before the pandemic, the district and coordinators were already on a mission to help students through other forms of trauma, stressors and mental health concerns.

“[That includes] things like their families are suffering through a divorce,” Dr. Lolli explained. “They may not have food. They may not have shelter. They may be facing job loss. They may have anger issues.”

Those, she said, are just a few general examples. But learning to cope with stressful situations now, Fralick explained, can help students make decisions that will benefit their overall health in the long run.

“It gives them a coping skill model to use instead of maybe picking up what would be a negative coping skill, whether that be drugs or alcohol or hurting yourself or shutting down.”

She said the program, which was funded with the help of governor DeWine, also boosts kids’ self-confidence and lets them know it’s okay to ask for help. The program is still running during COVID while kids are learning outside the building, with coordinators meeting students virtually or in-person using social distancing. Students need to be recommended by school staff or a parent to be considered for the program. Fralick advises interested parents to talk to teachers and administrators about resources for their children.