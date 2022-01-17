DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A school district in Dayton will now be allowing more people at its sporting events.

Dayton Public Schools said on its website that it is prepared to allow more spectators to safely return to athletic events. The district now has the following protocols in place:

All athletic events will allow for 50% capacity to ensure that games are not overcrowded

All participating students and coaches will receive four tickets to purchase online. This will also include opponents

Spectators who are not invited to purchase tickets online through a student or coach can still purchase tickets at the gate. However, once the allotted capacity has been reached, ticket sales will end immediately. There will be no reentries

DPS employees who want to attend athletic events must sign up the day before the game and show ID at the gate

Media, college coaches and photographers can still attend games (must provide credentials upon entry)

Masks are required for all

The district said the minimum number of tickets available at the gate will vary by location. The number of tickets sold at each school will increase if students or coaches do not use all of their allotted tickets.

Below are the number of tickets available at each school:

Dunbar: 947 tickets available at gate

947 tickets available at gate Belmont: 909 tickets available at gate

909 tickets available at gate Meadowdale: 813 tickets available at gate

813 tickets available at gate Ponitz: 562 tickets available at gate

562 tickets available at gate Thurgood Marshall: 503 tickets available at gate

503 tickets available at gate Stivers: 332 tickets available at gate

For more information, visit the district’s website at www.dps.k12.oh.us