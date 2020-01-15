DP&L warns of scam targeting customers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are a growing number of scam phone calls targeting Dayton Power and Light customers, the utility company announced Wednesday.

According to DP&L, scammers are demanding customers make a payment or risk having their service disconnected within 30 minutes. DP&L urges customers who receive a call similar to this to hang up and call DP&L at 800-433-8500 to ask about their account.

Common scams that DP&L urges customers to look out for include:

Callers threatening disconnection if payment is not received immediately.

Callers asking customers to send a pre-paid debit card to pay their bill or to replace dangerous equipment.

Callers targeting small businesses during peak business hours, such as restaurants at lunch time. The scammers try to catch employees off guard to gain account information, and to instill fear that power will be turned off.

