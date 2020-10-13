DP&L warns of scam calls targeting customers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Power and Light is warning its customers about an increasing number of phone calls from scammers demanding that customers make a credit card payment.

The automated system asks that customers “press one” or risk having their service disconnected within 30 minutes. These calls are coming from the following numbers:

  • 937-298-5777
  • 937-412-6552
  • 937-412-6422

Visit dpandl.com/scam for more information on protecting yourself from scammers.

