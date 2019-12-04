DP&L transformer move to cause traffic delays in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic delays are expected in Fairborn Wednesday morning as DP&L moves a transformer to a substation, according to Fairborn Police.

The move begins at around 8:30 am Wednesday and will continue for at least four hours due to the oversized trailer only being able to travel at 5 MPH. The move is from Schwerman Drive to the substation off of Col. Glenn Highway.

Traffic will be maintained on Dayton Drive, Central Avenue, and northbound on Kauffman, however police will block off streets temporarily as the trailer is being moved.

See a map of the route in the Facebook post below.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.