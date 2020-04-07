DP&L: To play it safe, call 811 before you dig

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Spring in the air and people at home, Dayton Power and Light (DP&L) is asking its customers to call 811 before they dig for yard work or home projects.

In a press release sent out on Monday, April 6, DP&L warns against digging before consulting with them due to the possibility of hitting electrical, gas or other utility lines.

By calling 811 two days in advance, you can notify Ohio’s one-call notification systems. The Ohio Utilities Protection Service (OUPS) then coordinates with local utilities to have underground lines marked, so Ohioans know ahead of time where it is safe to dig.

DP&L customers can also enter dig requests online with the OHIO811 e-dig ticket system.

OUPS will mark the location of underground utility lines. If the dig or construction is not completed within 10 business days after the initial marking, OUPS requires a call back to have the utility lines remarked for verification.