DP&L responds after car crashes into pole in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Light responded to the scene of a crash in Kettering after a car hit a pole, according to police.

The crash happened on Mad River Road near Old Church Court in Kettering shortly before 7 am. No injuries were reported in the single vehicle crash.

Crews from DP&L were called to repair the pole that was damaged, although it is unknown how many power outages, if any, were reported.

