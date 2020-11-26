DP&L resolves most outages in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Power and Light reported a power outage in Montgomery County Thursday morning that has since been resolved.

Early in the morning over 1,400 customers, mostly in the West Carrollton and Kettering area, that woke up to a not-so-great Thanksgiving surprise.

The DP&L outages website is currently showing exactly 85 customers are without power. An associate with the company told 2 NEWS that most of the outages were resolved by 9 a.m.

To contact DP&L about an outage in your home or neighbor, visit its website here.