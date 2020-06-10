DP&L residential customers will soon pay less on monthly electric bill

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power & Light has decreased their price by 4.5 percent for residential customers who receive their power supply from the utility.

This month, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity monthly will pay $4.47 less than in past months. The savings represents an average of $54 on residential customers’ annual electric bill.

“DP&L customers can always depend on the delivery of safe and reliable service they expect from their local utility,” said AES United States Strategic Business Unit President Lisa Krueger. “As energy usage demands increase with the summer heat, and with families continuing to spend more time than usual at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are pleased to help our customers save on electric bills.”

DP&L, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, maintains the lowest residential rates across Ohio’s investor-owned utilities and are among the lowest residential rates in the country.

DP&L participates in a competitive auction process overseen by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to acquire the electricity needed to serve select customers. As a result of a series of competitive bids in a recent auction, these DP&L customers will benefit by paying less on their electric bill.