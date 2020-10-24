DP&L reports nearly 2000 people without power

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — As a result of the brief storms that buffeted the Miami Valley Friday evening, nearly 2000 people are left without power according to DP&L’s outage map.

The number has come down since DP&L took to Twitter at 8:10 p.m. Crews are still actively working to resolve the issue.

Approx 2,300 customers are without power as storms move through the area. Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely. Please report outages and check for updates at https://t.co/6vl9Zg8eSn pic.twitter.com/BOnKDJEKOv — Dayton Power & Light (@DPLToday) October 24, 2020