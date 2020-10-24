DP&L reports nearly 2000 people without power

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — As a result of the brief storms that buffeted the Miami Valley Friday evening, nearly 2000 people are left without power according to DP&L’s outage map.

The number has come down since DP&L took to Twitter at 8:10 p.m. Crews are still actively working to resolve the issue.

