UPDATE: DP&L restores power for majority of those affected by outage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 4,000 Dayton residents were without power around 8:50 p.m. Thursday night.

DP&L’s outage map showed 3,842 people experienced a power outage. The utility company estimated that power would be back by 10 p.m. and has since restored power for the majority of those affected.

The outage was centered below Riverside but within Dayton. To report an outage click here or call 1-877-468-8243.

To view DP&L’s outage map, click here.

