DP&L offering rebate for appliances

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Light (DP&L) is offering $50 rebates for each working refrigerator or freezer dropped off Saturday, June 6, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This is a part of Appliance Amnesty Weekend, and on top of that, people can receive a $20 rebate for each working room air conditioner or dehumidifier as well.

Montgomery County Environmental Services is hosting Appliance Amnesty Weekend and customers will need to fill out an address form so DP&L can mail a check for their appliances.

Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility will accept appliances at their location on 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.