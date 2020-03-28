DP&L implements payment relief options due to coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – DP&L announced Friday the implementation of customer payment relief options for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to suspending disconnections, the following actions will be utilized while the State of Emergency remains in place:

DP&L is temporarily waiving customer reconnection fees, late payment fees and service fees for credit and debit card payments.

The up-front security deposits for service connects is no longer required. If a customer’s situation requires a deposit it will be posted on the first bill statement.

DP&L is extending the winter reconnect policy through May 1. This allows customers to pay no more than $175 to have service reconnected or maintained. The extension includes customers who have already used the policy during the 2019-2020 winter season.

To assist customers, DP&L will arrange flexible payment plans for past due balances.

To avoid the risk of face-to-face contact, DP&L is suspending in-person meter reading. If they cannot read your meter, they will estimate your usage subject to reconciliation when they are able to read your meter

“At AES and DP&L, we put safety first – the safety of our employees, our customers and our communities. DP&L is closely monitoring COVID-19 information shared by federal, state and local officials and will keep the community and customers apprised of other changes to our services,” the company said in a release.

