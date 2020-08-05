DP&L helping restore power to 3 million people affected by Isaias storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – DP&L deployed 20 personnel and 100 contractors to Pennsylvania to assist with restoration of power in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias.

The Category 1 Hurricane left a trail of devastation that included tornadoes, flooding and fires. Across the East Coast, 3 million people are without power. DP&L is specifically assisting PECO an Exelon electric company based in Philadelphia but serving a greater area in Pennsylvania. The company is reporting around 80,000 customers without power as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We know from what we experienced with the tornadoes, [storms] really displaces people. Its really hard when you lose electricity,” said Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications with DP&L. “We have our teams there, they’re working with other local area resources. We wish them the best and we’re thinking of them as they go through this experience.”

This latest deployment serves as an opportunity to help others who once helped the Miami Valley

“What we experienced with the tornadoes, we had help from seven different states to help with our restoration efforts so its our chance to move forward with that type of assistance,” said Kabel.

The personnel and contractors are expected to remain at their service location for about 7 to 10 days.