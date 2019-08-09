DP&L Foundation awards over $320,000 in grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Power and Light Foundation awarded more than $320,000 in grants to local area organizations to support the Dayton community.

The foundation awarded four mid-year Power Grants and five Community Impact Grants to area partner organizations totaling $322,500 to “support new or continued innovative growth and education initiatives which will make a long-last impact on the people and communities in the Dayton Region.”

“These grants feel special, to myself and the Board, in the wake of this past weekend’s tragic events that affected our region,” Holly Wiggins, Director for DP&L Foundation, said. “The grants help lift our community and accelerate the healing and recovery that will continue for years to come. With the DP&L Foundation’s support, children and families can take advantage of programs that include education, workforce development, economic development, poverty reduction and community support. I am proud to say the DP&L Foundation distributes every dollar locally.”

The recipients of the Power Grants were Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, Omega Community Development Corporation, ThinkTV (Public Media Connect) and WYSO (Miami Valley Public Radio.)

The recipients of the Community Impact Grants were Muse Machine, Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation, the Fisher-Nightingale Houses, Victory Project, and The Light Foundation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.