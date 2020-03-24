DP&L employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A DP&L employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Tuesday.

DP&L released a statement, saying in part:

At DP&L, we put safety first. This includes the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities. Last week an employee made us aware they were experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Yesterday, the employee informed us that they had been tested and was notified their results were positive for COVID-19. This is DP&L’s first confirmed employee with COVID-19.

That employee was last at work on March 13, the day DP&L started telecommuting for non-essential workers. The employee helped compile a list of individuals who came in direct contact with them March 1 through March 13.

Those individuals were notified Monday evening and were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact, being advised to keep an eye out for symptoms.

People who regularly report to the building were notified of the situation Tuesday morning.

The services we provide are essential for the communities and customers we serve. We are committed to continuing to provide these essential services while balancing the ability to keep our people, our customers, and our communities safe. We are very thankful for our employees’ continued focus and support to ensure we can continue to meet our commitments to our customers and communities during this unprecedented time.

We’re told an environmental contractor has cleaned and sanitized the exposed areas in the building.