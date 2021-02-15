DP&L donates $50,000 to Red Cross Home Fire Campaign

Some of the Red Cross volunteers are assisting virtually.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Power and Light Foundation donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

Red Cross said the donation will support year-round efforts to reduce home fire deaths and injuries in Central and Southern Ohio.

The campaign is used to help prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.

“Safety First is the number one value at Dayton Power & Light and supporting the Red Cross through the DP&L Foundation to help keep our community safe aligns perfectly,” said Holly Wiggins, Director Community and Corporate Social Responsibility.

For more information on the Home Fire Campaign, visit www.redcross.org.