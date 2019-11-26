DP&L crews prepared for power outages due to high winds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley is under a high wind advisory Wednesday, and a spokesperson for DP&L said they are consistently monitoring the weather as it could potentially cause power outages.

Mary Ann Kabel, the director of DP&L corporate communications, said in that event, they will do their best to get it back in time for Thanksgiving.

Kabel said the potential 55 mile-per-hour gusts could cause some issues for them.

“We take note when they’re about 40 because there’s the potential of tree limbs to fall on power lines, especially when there’s the amount of rain that they’re calling for,” said Kabel.

She said in preparation, they are fully staffed with crews along with contractors on standby and are putting their storm team on alert. That team would answer any calls that could come in, but she said people also need to prepare tonight.

“Make sure you have your storm kit or your outage kit, and the necessary things in there, whether it’s cash, you’re fully stocked with any ancillary battery storage for your phone, any food items, blanket, flash light, any essentials,” said Kabel.

And Kabel added those who were hit by the Memorial Day tornadoes should take extra precautions and look at any trees that may still be standing but are dead or damaged.

“Check your trees, there’s still the potential with these wind gusts to be at the right angle and the right approach for limbs to fall and potentially fall on a power line,” said Kabel.

If you experience a power outage, they ask you report that directly to DP&L.

