DP&L contributes $165K to help pay winter hearing bills for those in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Light is making a sizable donation to The Salvation Army to help those needed help staying warm this winter.

DP&L will begin its fifth year of the Gift of Power program with a donation of $165,000 in addition to the donations of employees and customers to help keep the power on throughout its 24-county service area.

The program had contributed more than $1 million since it began in 2015 and helped more than 2000 local families. “Anyone can get behind on their bills when the unexpected happens making it difficult to stay current. For DP&L, being a good community member partner is who we are, and we recognize the winter months in Ohio are unpredictable,” said Vince Parisi, DP&L President and CEO.

The Gift of Power program helps customers who have recently suffered a financial hardship, such as the loss of a spouse, loss of a job or major medical bills, but are just above the income guidelines for other Ohio Energy Assistance programs. The distribution of the funds will be solely administered by The Salvation Army and will begin the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day and runs until April 15, 2020, or until funds are exhausted.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.