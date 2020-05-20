DP&L Company Foundation awards grant to Rebuilding Together Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation announced Wednesday that it is awarding a tornado recovery grant to Rebuilding Together Dayton for $26,306.
This grant is intended to support recovery efforts from last year’s Memorial Day tornadoes.
For more information about investments The DP&L Foundation makes in the Dayton area visit its website.
