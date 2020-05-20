DP&L Company Foundation awards grant to Rebuilding Together Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation announced Wednesday that it is awarding a tornado recovery grant to Rebuilding Together Dayton for $26,306.

This grant is intended to support recovery efforts from last year’s Memorial Day tornadoes.

For more information about investments The DP&L Foundation makes in the Dayton area visit its website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS