DP&L called after garbage truck hits pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power & Light was called to the scene of a crash involving a garbage truck hitting a pole in Dayton Thursday morning.

The crash happened on E. Monument Avenue between N. Keowee and N. Findlay Streets at around 7:15 am. No one was injured.

While there are no reports of outages, nearby traffic lights at Monument and Findlay were flashing as a result of the crash.

