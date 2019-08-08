DP&L called after garbage truck hits pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power & Light was called to the scene of a crash involving a garbage truck hitting a pole in Dayton Thursday morning.
The crash happened on E. Monument Avenue between N. Keowee and N. Findlay Streets at around 7:15 am. No one was injured.
While there are no reports of outages, nearby traffic lights at Monument and Findlay were flashing as a result of the crash.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.