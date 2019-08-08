DP&L called after garbage truck hits pole in Dayton

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Garbage Truck Web

Garbage Truck hits pole in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power & Light was called to the scene of a crash involving a garbage truck hitting a pole in Dayton Thursday morning.

The crash happened on E. Monument Avenue between N. Keowee and N. Findlay Streets at around 7:15 am. No one was injured.

While there are no reports of outages, nearby traffic lights at Monument and Findlay were flashing as a result of the crash.

