DP&L call lines, web portal temporarily down

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Power and Light posted to Facebook that its call lines are temporarily down and access to the MyDP&L portal is limited.
The power company is working are working to repair the issues and restore access as soon as possible.
This story will be updated once these services are available again.
