DP&L to customers: Beware of scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Power and Light is telling its customers to be aware of a scam that seeks payment of power will be disconnected.

The company says that some customers have been reported receiving phone calls from people who say they are from DP&L, stating that electric service would be discontinued if the customer did not call back within an hour with payment.

If customers believe that the phone call is a scam, DP&L says they should hang up and call DP&L directly at 1-800-433-8500 or check their account online.

According to DP&L, the three common scams include:

Callers threatening disconnection if payment is not received immediately

Callers asking customers to send a pre-paid debit card to pay their bill or to replace dangerous equipment

Callers targeting small businesses during peak business hours, such as restaurants at lunch time. The scammers try to catch employees off guard to gain account information and to instill fear that power will be turned off

Those who are targeted most often are elderly people and small businesses who fear that power will be turned off.

