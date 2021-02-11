DP&L awards over $1.4 million in grants to Dayton area non-profits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation announced the non-profits that were awarded a total of over $1.4 million in grants to help support new or continued growth initiatives in the Dayton region.

Approximately $924,000 of that $1.4 million was awarded as “Power Grants.” Below are the twelve recipients of the 2020 DP&L Foundation Power Grants:

American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter – $50,000 power grant to support disaster relief services in our region, including Home Fire Campaign

“As the largest corporate foundation in the Dayton Region where every dollar stays local, we proudly

continue our longstanding tradition of community involvement during this coronavirus pandemic,” said Holly Wiggins, director of Community and Corporate Social Responsibility.