DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and Fire is welcoming a new 4-legged member to the K-9 Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday.

K9 Scooby and his partner, Officer Speelman have successfully completed their OPOTA training, and are now ready to start work, Dayton Police and Fire said in a post on Facebook.

Scooby is not only certified as an explosives detection and patrol canine, but he is also trained in ballistic recovery.

This team will go on to use their training and skills in the Dayton Police Department K-9 Unit.