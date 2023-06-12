DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department has agreed to update its policies as part of a settlement made with the U.S. Department of Justice. This agreement comes after a, ADA complaint was made concerning Clifford Owensby, a paraplegic man who was forcefully removed from his car during a traffic stop in September of 2021.

According to the settlement agreement, the DOJ found the Dayton Police Department had provided Owensby with “unequal and ineffective services by ordering him to exit and forcibly removing him from the vehicle without a mobility aid.”

The Dayton Police Department has agreed to, by October 10, hand the United States a revised list of policies, practices and procedures for approval. Once approved, the police department will have 30 days to implement and train officers in these new policies, as well as put someone in charge of handling complaints.

“I have always been a proponent for training. The Dayton Police Department’s training exceeds

all legal mandates, and we will use this opportunity to further enhance our department,” DPD Chief of Police Kamran Afzal said. “We will be working with Disability Ohio to train all our officers once per year. The department is also going to review and revise its policies to see where we can improve. This is a common practice within the Dayton Police Department to always strive for ways to best serve our community and the people in it.”

While the agreement does state the department was found lacking in these areas, both the document and multiple authorities explain this does not mean the City of Dayton or the Dayton Police Department was engaging in unconstitutional or illegal conduct.

At this time, the legal procedures involving Owensby himself remain underway.

To see a timeline of events concerning these proceedings, click here.