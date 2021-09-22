DPD to provide update on shooting that injured officer, suspect

Dollar General Ingram Street

(WDTN Photo/Madeline Ashley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department will provide an update Wednesday on a shooting that left an officer injured and a suspect in critical condition.

Police were sent to a fraud call at a Dollar General in Dayton around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday. The officer made contact with the suspect on Ingram Street around 7:24 p.m., according to Dayton Police.

The officer told the suspect to stop, but the suspect struck the officer instead. The officer then used his taser on the suspect, which brought him to the ground. From there, the suspect retrieved a handgun and fired at least one shot, striking the officer on the side of his head. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

The officer was removed from the scene by another officer and brought to an area hospital. The officer is stable and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in critical condition.

Regarding the incident, Dollar General said, “At this time, we are referring all inquiries to local authorities as to not hinder their ongoing investigation.”

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. 2 NEWS will stream it live in this story when it starts.

