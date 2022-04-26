DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department will be hosting the spring prescription drug DEA Take Back Day this Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by Dayton police, unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs can be dropped off at any of the following locations on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Patrol: 248 Salem Ave.

East Patrol North: 417 E. Helena St.

East Patrol South: 2721 Wayne Ave.

West Patrol: 951 Washington St.

Each of the listed locations has a pill drop-off box in the lobby that is available during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

There will also be a drive-thru drop-off collection at Elizabeth Place at 1 Elizabeth Pl. Police said the drive-thru is near Albany and Cincinnati Streets.

Police said a number of social service agencies, including the DEA, will be at the drive-thru location passing out information.

For more information or for your nearest collection site, click here.